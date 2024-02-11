Mizuho Securities USA LLC Lowers Stock Position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC cut its position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Free Report) by 77.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406,403 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.41% of L Catterton Asia Acquisition worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCAA. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the third quarter worth $416,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the second quarter worth $792,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 31,558 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter worth $846,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter worth $849,000. 65.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L Catterton Asia Acquisition alerts:

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LCAA opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.89 million, a PE ratio of 228.81 and a beta of 0.01. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Company Profile

L Catterton Asia Acquisition ( NASDAQ:LCAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Free Report)

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business in the consumer technology sectors in Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.