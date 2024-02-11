Mizuho Securities USA LLC Purchases Shares of 175,058 Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACI)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 175,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 2.17% of Armada Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Armada Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Armada Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Armada Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth approximately $366,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. Armada Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Armada Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

