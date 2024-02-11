Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 330,249 Shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC trimmed its holdings in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,249 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.80% of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the first quarter worth $4,938,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the first quarter worth $7,448,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the first quarter worth $368,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the first quarter worth $1,490,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the first quarter worth $2,516,000. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I alerts:

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Stock Performance

PPYA opened at $10.84 on Friday. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Profile

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.