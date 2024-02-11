Monero (XMR) Market Capitalization Hits $2.23 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 11th. Monero has a total market cap of $2.23 billion and $80.77 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $121.45 or 0.00250972 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,390.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.02 or 0.00148837 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $267.19 or 0.00552151 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008501 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00053888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.47 or 0.00164226 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000462 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,396,309 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

