Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.35

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.35 and traded as high as $7.37. Monroe Capital shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 97,157 shares changing hands.

Monroe Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $157.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 10.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monroe Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 625.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the second quarter worth $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

