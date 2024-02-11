Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.35

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.35 and traded as high as $7.37. Monroe Capital shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 97,157 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of $157.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 10.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the second quarter worth $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.
