Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 552,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,232,000 after buying an additional 34,940 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 63,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 30,110 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 149,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $55.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.31. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The firm has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

