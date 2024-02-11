Morgan Stanley Boosts Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $36.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $37.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

