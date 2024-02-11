Morgan Stanley Boosts Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target to $61.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.23.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $996.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.72%.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Christopher J. Motl sold 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $548,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher J. Motl sold 10,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $548,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $697,005.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,132.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,282. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 9,388.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

