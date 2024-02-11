Morgan Stanley Lowers Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $74.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $90.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.60.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $82.02 on Wednesday. Aptiv has a one year low of $71.01 and a one year high of $124.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,261,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 350.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,605,000 after buying an additional 2,119,819 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Aptiv by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,520,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $854,210,000 after buying an additional 1,405,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,092,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,774 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Aptiv by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,938,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $299,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,000 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

