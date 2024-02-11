Morgan Stanley Lowers Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target to $79.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.89.

VOYA opened at $69.82 on Wednesday. Voya Financial has a one year low of $62.79 and a one year high of $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.32 and its 200-day moving average is $70.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

