Morgan Stanley Raises Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $16.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised Huntington Bancshares from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.40.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.40. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,069,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,789,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,540,965,000 after acquiring an additional 652,310 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,642,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,408,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365,446 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,744,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,725,000 after acquiring an additional 245,025 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,460,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,061,000 after acquiring an additional 639,702 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.