Morgan Stanley Raises Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $109.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PRU. Raymond James upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.20.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $105.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $109.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,740,000 after buying an additional 2,448,301 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $172,363,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 9,281.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,248 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at about $59,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

