Moringa Acquisition (NASDAQ:MACAU) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.63. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

Moringa Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57.

About Moringa Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moringa Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moringa Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.