Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 70.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.29.

MSI stock opened at $330.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.64. The company has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.85 and a 12-month high of $333.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 582.04% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

