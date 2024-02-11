Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.620-12.720 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 12.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.6 billion-$10.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.5 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY24 guidance to $12.62-12.72 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $328.29.

Shares of MSI stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $330.89. 1,203,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.64. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $255.85 and a twelve month high of $333.00.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 582.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.48%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 31.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

