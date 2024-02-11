Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.500-2.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.620-12.720 EPS.

MSI stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $330.89. 1,203,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,167. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $255.85 and a 12 month high of $333.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.64. The company has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 582.04% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $328.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

