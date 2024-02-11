M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Raised to $179.00 at Morgan Stanley

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.71.

NYSE:MTB opened at $133.33 on Wednesday. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $161.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,894.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $4,374,432.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,561,048. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 15.2% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 14.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,595,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,675,000 after purchasing an additional 41,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

