Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Issues Earnings Results

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.64 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Mueller Water Products updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

In related news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $83,155.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,525.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $83,225.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,609.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $83,155.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,525.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

