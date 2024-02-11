MUSE ENT NFT Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.85 (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a market cap of $24.30 million and $12.85 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MUSE ENT NFT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MUSE ENT NFT Profile

MUSE ENT NFT was first traded on June 20th, 2022. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.02699782 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $12.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MUSE ENT NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MUSE ENT NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.