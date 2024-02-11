Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $98.06 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $98.48. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.70 and its 200 day moving average is $86.48.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.07%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $7,146,451.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,585,012.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $7,146,451.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,585,012.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 50,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $4,553,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 445,352 shares in the company, valued at $40,317,716.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 455,027 shares of company stock worth $41,756,614. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

