Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 49.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,265 shares of company stock worth $15,170,525 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $284.07 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $316.48. The company has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.11 and its 200 day moving average is $274.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Public Storage

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.