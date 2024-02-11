Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.81 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 3.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 1.4% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $78.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.06 and a 200-day moving average of $79.17. The company has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $86.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

