Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.97 Million Stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,723,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,979,000 after purchasing an additional 192,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,462 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,691,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,936,000 after acquiring an additional 118,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,163,000 after acquiring an additional 307,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIBK. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 10,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,159,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,372,543. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 10,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,159,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,372,543. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristina Robbins sold 2,710 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $69,999.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,047 shares in the company, valued at $233,684.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,022,710 shares of company stock valued at $32,756,099 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.73. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $37.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.89.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 75.81%.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

(Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.