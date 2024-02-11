Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.04 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 41.7% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 35.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 36.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Argus raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $69.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.79 and its 200-day moving average is $63.52. The stock has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $71.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

