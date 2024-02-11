Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.17 Million Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,208 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ciena worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Ciena by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Ciena by 74.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Insider Activity at Ciena

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $193,094.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,664,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $193,094.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,664,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 246,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,926,618. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,288 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,833 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of CIEN opened at $56.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $57.17.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIEN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ciena from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.79.

View Our Latest Report on Ciena

Ciena Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.