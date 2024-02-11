Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,175 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of American Equity Investment Life worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,512,000 after purchasing an additional 49,702 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,253,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,109,000 after acquiring an additional 85,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,313,000 after acquiring an additional 142,611 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,522,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,426,000 after acquiring an additional 78,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,086,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,736,000 after acquiring an additional 254,555 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEL stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $56.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

