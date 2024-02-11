Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX opened at $209.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.07. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $219.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.29.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

