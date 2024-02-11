Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lithia Motors worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 676,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,703,000 after purchasing an additional 343,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,185,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,949,000 after acquiring an additional 247,174 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,413,000 after acquiring an additional 225,806 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,400,000 after purchasing an additional 170,812 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.40.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Lithia Motors stock opened at $303.09 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $331.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.56.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

