Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,417 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Valvoline worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Valvoline by 30.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth $1,050,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 74.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,582,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,031,000 after buying an additional 55,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $310,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,504.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Valvoline news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $68,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at $430,366.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $310,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,504.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,002 shares of company stock valued at $414,640. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VVV has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Valvoline stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.39. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.38.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $373.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 92.04% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

