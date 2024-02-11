Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 12,196 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,196 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REXR. Quarry LP bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 594.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 58.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REXR stock opened at $52.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $63.66. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.4175 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.71%.

REXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

