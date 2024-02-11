Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,351 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Materion worth $6,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Materion by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,720,000 after buying an additional 28,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Materion by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,310,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,856,000 after acquiring an additional 39,585 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Materion by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Materion by 21.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in Materion by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 589,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,282,000 after acquiring an additional 44,487 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Materion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Materion Stock Performance

Shares of MTRN opened at $124.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Materion Co. has a 52-week low of $84.23 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Materion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

