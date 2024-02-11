Nano (XNO) Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last Week

Nano (XNO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. During the last week, Nano has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $155.44 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00002425 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,100.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.52 or 0.00570727 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.88 or 0.00149430 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008569 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00053831 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.86 or 0.00255432 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.98 or 0.00166277 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000461 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

