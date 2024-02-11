National Bankshares Raises First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target to C$17.50

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FCR.UN. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$16.50 to C$17.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of First Capital Realty and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Capital Realty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.05.
First Capital Realty Price Performance
About First Capital Realty
First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.
