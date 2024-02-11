National World Plc (LON:NWOR) Insider Sells £320,000 in Stock

National World Plc (LON:NWOR – Get Free Report) insider Mark Hollinshead sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20), for a total transaction of £320,000 ($401,153.32).

National World Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NWOR stock opened at GBX 16 ($0.20) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 16.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market cap of £42.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,600.00 and a beta of 0.80. National World Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 24.88 ($0.31).

About National World

National World Plc operates in the news publishing industry in the United Kingdom. It provides news and information services through a portfolio of multimedia publications and websites. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

