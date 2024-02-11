National World Plc (LON:NWOR) Insider Sells £320,000 in Stock

National World Plc (LON:NWOR – Get Free Report) insider Mark Hollinshead sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20), for a total transaction of £320,000 ($401,153.32).
National World Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NWOR stock opened at GBX 16 ($0.20) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 16.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market cap of £42.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,600.00 and a beta of 0.80. National World Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 24.88 ($0.31).
About National World
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than National World
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for National World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.