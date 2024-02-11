Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.020-1.120 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Up 15.8 %

NGVC stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.15. The company had a trading volume of 206,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.21. The company has a market capitalization of $390.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.12. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $295.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In other Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 10,000 shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $165,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,095.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 414.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Featured Articles

