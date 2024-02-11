nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives $34.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.60.
NCNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of nCino by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of nCino by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of nCino by 1.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NCNO opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. nCino has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $35.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.15, a PEG ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. nCino had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $121.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that nCino will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.
