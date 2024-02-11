nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives $34.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.60.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $27,874.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $175,129.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,018,541 shares in the company, valued at $31,228,467.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $27,874.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,608.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,845 over the last 90 days. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of nCino by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of nCino by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of nCino by 1.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NCNO opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. nCino has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $35.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.15, a PEG ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. nCino had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $121.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that nCino will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

