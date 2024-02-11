NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives $18.64 Average Target Price from Brokerages

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.64.

NEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 29th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th.

In other news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $49,082.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 370,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 263,007 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter worth $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 22,424 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 19,588 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 106,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $14.36 on Friday. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $21.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average is $15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.12.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

