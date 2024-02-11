Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Neonode Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NEON opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79. Neonode has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $9.84.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 100.53% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.
Neonode Company Profile
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.
