Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker's stock.

Neonode Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NEON opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79. Neonode has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $9.84.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 100.53% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neonode

Neonode Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Neonode by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Neonode by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 30,667 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neonode by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neonode during the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Neonode during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

