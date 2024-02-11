Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.38. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 142,509 shares trading hands.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,917 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 412,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 210,062 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the third quarter worth $67,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

