New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. grew its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Yum China comprises approximately 23.0% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $11,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Yum China by 788.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757,971 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $294,441,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yum China by 8,088.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Yum China by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,759,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter worth $54,156,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

Yum China Trading Up 1.7 %

YUMC stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,496,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,003. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average of $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Yum China had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $80,585.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at $768,986.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,601.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,986.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

