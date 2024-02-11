Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,438,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 464,128 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Newmont were worth $681,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Newmont by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 401,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after acquiring an additional 16,385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Newmont by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 12,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Newmont by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 159,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 21,195 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.79. 10,676,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,576,538. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.47. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $52.76.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.76.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

