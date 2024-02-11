Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $32.79 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 600,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises about 2.5% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $32,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 272.3% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 184.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,170,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,070,288.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $387,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,170,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,070,288.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,120 shares of company stock valued at $9,322,231 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,694,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,677. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.33. Fastenal has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $70.95. The firm has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

