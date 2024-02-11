Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $9.79 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 33,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 50,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 6,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 34,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.77. 20,410,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,965,636. The firm has a market cap of $403.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.36.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

