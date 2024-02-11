Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Increases Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,140 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 3.5% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $46,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVO shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE:NVO traded up $2.81 on Friday, hitting $121.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,294,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $121.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.664 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

