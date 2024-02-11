Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Raises Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,597 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.3% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,981,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,833,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $168.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.19.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,690 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

