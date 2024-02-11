Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 15,241 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lessened its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,241 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington makes up 1.1% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA owned 0.08% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $14,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,727. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.02. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.89 and a 1-year high of $131.17.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

