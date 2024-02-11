Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Acquires 881 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,493,855,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,559,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,640,000 after purchasing an additional 64,835 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,080,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,980,000 after purchasing an additional 235,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,945,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,329,000 after purchasing an additional 544,768 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $24.30. 4,953,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,872,620. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.07.

View Our Latest Report on CTRA

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.