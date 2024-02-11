Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Buys 290 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 1.9% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 28,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.4% during the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 65,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 5.7% during the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 24,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.63.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $550,399.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $371.67. 1,482,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,238. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $375.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $353.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.20. The firm has a market cap of $233.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

