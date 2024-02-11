Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,381 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $160,720,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $83,922,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after acquiring an additional 628,288 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 90.7% during the second quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 729,463 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $78,151,000 after purchasing an additional 346,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,981,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPLK. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Splunk Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPLK traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $154.54. 1,337,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,469. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.94. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.19 and a fifty-two week high of $154.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.