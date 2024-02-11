Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,626 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 48.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AKAM traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,704,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,174. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.56 and a 200 day moving average of $110.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.76. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,136 shares of company stock worth $2,426,164 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.11.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

